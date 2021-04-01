Mets' Francisco Lindor: 'I'll Be a Bad Mother-effer' in Last Year of Contract

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

One day after reportedly agreeing to a massive extension with the New York Mets, Francisco Lindor met with the media to talk about the deal.

"I'll be a bad mother-effer," Lindor told reporters when asked what kind of player he will be by the time he gets to the last year of the contract.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported late Wednesday night that Lindor agreed to a 10-year, $341 million deal with the Mets.

The shortstop would have been a free agent after this season without a new deal. He is now tied to the organization through the 2031 season when he will be 37 years old.

Lindor was supposed to make his official Mets debut on Thursday, but the team's season opener was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Washington Nationals. No makeup date has been announced, but it won't be played on Friday out of an abundance of caution.

Tim Healey of Newsday previously reported Lindor was seeking $385 million over 12 years after declining the team's "best and final" offer of $325 million over 10 years. The two sides were still able to agree on a new deal before his self-imposed Opening Day deadline.

Lindor's extension is the third-largest in MLB history. Only Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels (12 years, $430 million) and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers (12 years, $365 million) have gotten more. It also makes him the highest-paid shortstop ever, beating Fernando Tatis Jr.'s $340 million extension with the San Diego Padres.

The Mets acquired Lindor along with Carlos Carrasco in a January trade with Cleveland, giving up four players including major league shortstops Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario.

Trading for a pending free agent is always a risk if they leave in free agency, but team president Sandy Alderson said at the time the deal was worth it even without an extension.

"We felt comfortable giving up the group of players we did for both Lindor and Carrasco, recognizing that Lindor is only under contract for one year and Carrasco for two plus an option," he explained. "We gave up a lot of control for short-term control, but I think we're comfortable with that and what we might be able to do going forward."

Signing a new deal makes this an even bigger trade for New York as the organization locks down an elite young player at a key position.

Lindor, 27, has been one of the best two-way players in the majors during his career with four All-Star selections in parts of six seasons. He has two Gold Glove awards and two Silver Sluggers on his resume, finishing in the top 10 of MVP voting in three different seasons.

His ability to fill up the box score in a lot of different ways has especially been impressive, hitting 103 home runs with 62 stolen bases from 2017-19, adding a .278/.342/.514 slash line in this stretch.

Though he is coming off a down year in 2020—hitting .258 with eight home runs in 60 games—he remained an above-average defender with two defensive runs saved, per FanGraphs.

The Mets are banking on a bounceback in 2021 and beyond, as Lindor tries to live up to the new lofty contract.

With players such as Jacob deGrom, Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and others under team control through at least 2023, New York has an extended window to compete for its first title since 1986.