Big-Name NFL Players Who Could Get Cut This Offseason

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

NFL teams are bound to add to the upcoming free-agent pool this offseason.

Cuts remain a harsh reality of the league. Teams shed salary by cutting loose players whose big cap numbers don't match their performance. By the nature of having big contracts, those underperformers tend to be big names.

Teams in cap trouble are especially prone to making surprising moves, though keep in mind big names with huge dead-cap numbers like Carson Wentz aren't probable to be cut because doing so would not lead to immediate cap savings.

Due to overarching cap situations and player performance, here are some big-name players who could get cut this offseason.