WWE Superstar Spectacle 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: WWE.com

In another effort to live up to its name of World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE has extended its roster once more by branching out to India with its latest pay-per-view, Superstar Spectacle.

This show was recorded from inside the WWE ThunderDome, but had the pandemic allowed it, undoubtedly would have taken place in India itself. Nevertheless, it was still a special dedicated toward that market above all else, highlighting various Indian talent as well as other Superstars with more current name recognition and star power.

As WWE did little to advertise this to other audiences and it took place Tuesday morning, there's a good chance it flew under your radar. Luckily, here is a breakdown of what happened during the show, who won each of the matches and all the highlights worth talking about!