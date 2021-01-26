WWE Superstar Spectacle 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Superstar Spectacle 2021 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJanuary 26, 2021
In another effort to live up to its name of World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE has extended its roster once more by branching out to India with its latest pay-per-view, Superstar Spectacle.
This show was recorded from inside the WWE ThunderDome, but had the pandemic allowed it, undoubtedly would have taken place in India itself. Nevertheless, it was still a special dedicated toward that market above all else, highlighting various Indian talent as well as other Superstars with more current name recognition and star power.
As WWE did little to advertise this to other audiences and it took place Tuesday morning, there's a good chance it flew under your radar. Luckily, here is a breakdown of what happened during the show, who won each of the matches and all the highlights worth talking about!
Full Match Results
- Finn Balor defeated Guru Raaj by pinfall.
- Dilsher Shanky, Giant Zanjeer, Rey Mysterio and Ricochet defeated Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, King Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura by pinfall.
- AJ Styles defeated Jeet Rama by pinfall.
- Charlotte Flair and Sareena Sandhu defeated Bayley and Natalya by pinfall.
- Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher defeated Jinder Mahal and The Bollywood Boyz by pinfall.
Finn Balor vs. Guru Raaj
Starting off with a somewhat cruiserweight-style match wasn't a bad decision. Guru Raaj was energetic and Finn Balor always wrestles his heart out.
As a first look at Raaj, this wasn't a star-making performance that will go down in history as unforgettable, but it was by no means bad at all.
He took the fight to Balor and showed off some skills, particularly with his quick kicks. Clearly, he has just as much raw talent to work with as anyone else in the Performance Center.
This felt like any other match you could have watched on NXT, had it taken place inside the Capitol Wrestling Center instead of the ThunderDome. That's a good sign for Raaj's future as he held his own against the veteran champion worthy of a handshake at the end of the match.
Grade: B
Eight-Man Tag Team Match
WWE was smart to book the less experienced talent in tag team matches like this to hide their flaws. Having Dilsher Shanky and Giant Zanjeer team with Rey Mysterio and Ricochet allowed quick tags with fast flourishes of simple moves between more standard wrestling by the veteran talent.
Obviously, like all these matches, the focus was on Shanky and Zanjeer even if they weren't in the ring. Everyone else served a purpose of feeding for them in one way or another.
Both of the giants had moments that showed they are huge—not just in their entrances, but also when they were taking on multiple opponents at the same time.
They move far better than their predecessor, The Great Khali, which should help them massively in their futures as that was one of the biggest criticisms and drawbacks of the former world heavyweight champion.
All in all, this was a standard eight-man tag team match. The six others in the contest could have been almost anyone and it would have been booked basically the same. Everything that needed to happen was checked off and it was a successful segment.
Grade: B
AJ Styles vs. Jeet Rama
Considering how much more experience Jeet Rama has within the WWE system—since 2015—this should have been far above and beyond the best match on the card. However, it was on par with everything else, which can be looked at as a disappointment in retrospect.
Rama was in the ring with one of the best to ever lace a pair of boots. AJ Styles was always going to carry the match, given his technical abilities. But not enough was done to take the focus off him and to put it on Rama.
By the end of this, it felt more like a means to show off how great The Phenomenal One is and how having Omos by his side is beneficial for his heel character, rather than showing off Rama as a wrestling legend as they tried to put over on commentary.
Grade: C
Charlotte Flair and Sareena Sandhu vs. Bayley and Natalya
Sareena Sandhu certainly has more experience than Zanjeer and Shanky and it showed in this match. While still nowhere near as polished as Charlotte Flair, Natalya or Bayley, Sandhu didn't seem entirely out of place.
Like the eight-man tag team match, Flair picked up the slack whenever she needed to and was even instrumental in the finish, hitting Natural Selection on Natalya while Sandhu was locked inside a Sharpshooter.
Everything else was standard affair. Like all the matches on this show, they were generic and more about showcasing the Indian talent in a general sense, rather than tearing down the house and making any big waves.
This was just as quick as the others, too. Just as things started to get rolling, it was wrapping up. That prevented it from getting bogged down with any slow points, but it also hindered it from being anything more than a face-value performance.
It was a nice little touch for Sandhu to show Flair some dance moves as part of a taunt during the match and then to replicate the Flair strut afterward.
Grade: B
Drew McIntyre & Indus Sher vs. Jinder Mahal & the Bollywood Boyz
The size disparity between these two teams was interesting to see. The Bollywood Boyz are great and one of the most underrated and overlooked aspects of the cruiserweight division, but pairing them against three colossi like Drew McIntyre, Rinku and Saurav made that trio look even larger than life than normal.
It was great to see Jinder Mahal back in action. He's been out of the ring since June 2019, outside of a short return that saw him suffer another setback. Here, he looked like he didn't miss a step.
Indus Sher had an impressive showing in the Worlds Collide battle royal back in 2019, but haven't done much else since then. Their NXT run quickly evaporated as soon as it began, unfortunately. But they worked a more traditional WWE style here than any of the other newer talent, proving their time at the Performance Center has paid off.
This was arguably the best match of the show. It was still nothing spectacular (mind the pun) but it did feel like a step up and a worthwhile enough main event.
Grade: B+
