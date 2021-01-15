Lakers News: LeBron James Discusses Road Mentality, Schroder Talks Future, More

1 of 3

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

After beginning the season with four straight home games, the Lakers have played seven of the last nine outside of Staples Center. And they're off to a historic start.

Thanks to a 29-point victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Los Angeles set a franchise record. Never before had the Lakers opened 7-0 on the road.

"We just have a bunker mentality on the road—just us," LeBron said, per Cliff Brunt of the Associated Press. "But obviously, it's even more just us because of the restrictions, COVID, everything that's going on. So we've come together even closer."

LeBron also stressed the importance of focus and energy.

"You've got to be able to at times build up your own energy. Like tonight, we come off a back-to-back, three in four nights. For us to come off a back-to-back—in Houston ... getting in late to OKC and coming out to an arena with no fans—you've got to prosper your own energy from your group, yourself."

That resilience will really be tested soon; the Lakers have a six-game road trip from Jan. 21 to Feb. 1.