NFL Rumors: Latest on Eagles' Coaching Search, Arthur Smith to Falcons and More

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Eagles decided to part with head coach Doug Pederson following the regular season. They could soon replace him with up-and-coming Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

"The Philadelphia Eagles have requested an interview with an NFC East rival, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, for their head coach opening, according to a source," ESPN's Todd Archer reported.

Moore is an intriguing candidate, as he's just 32 years old and has only been a coordinator for two seasons. However, he's not an entirely unsurprising one. Moore has helped turn Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott into a star, and the Eagles appear focused on "fixing" quarterback Carson Wentz.

Mending the relationship with Wentz—and thus avoiding any trade demands on his behalf—seems to be behind the organization's decision to fire Pederson.

"Doug Pederson firing significantly increases chances of Carson Wentz staying in Philadelphia, a source told ESPN," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted. "Became clear keeping both would be difficult. Eagles could always gauge market or adjust with new coach but relationship appears salvageable."

Presumably, Philadelphia will look to hire a coach who will work with Wentz and keep him satisfied.