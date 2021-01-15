NFL Rumors: Latest on Eagles' Coaching Search, Arthur Smith to Falcons and More

NFL Rumors: Latest on Eagles' Coaching Search, Arthur Smith to Falcons and MoreJanuary 15, 2021
For the NFL's non-playoff teams, the 2021 offseason marches on. Two of those teams hired head coaches on Thursday, with the Jacksonville Jaguars landing Urban Meyer and the New York Jets snagging San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.
The coaching search continues for the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons. Several other franchises are also in the market for front-office personnel, while all teams have at least one eye on looming free agency and the draft.
For now, though, the coaching carousel is the NFL's hot topic, as Jacksonville's decision to add Meyer seems to have kicked off the hiring cycle. Let's take a look at the latest buzz.
Eagles Eying Cowboys OC Kellen Moore
The Eagles decided to part with head coach Doug Pederson following the regular season. They could soon replace him with up-and-coming Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
"The Philadelphia Eagles have requested an interview with an NFC East rival, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, for their head coach opening, according to a source," ESPN's Todd Archer reported.
Moore is an intriguing candidate, as he's just 32 years old and has only been a coordinator for two seasons. However, he's not an entirely unsurprising one. Moore has helped turn Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott into a star, and the Eagles appear focused on "fixing" quarterback Carson Wentz.
Mending the relationship with Wentz—and thus avoiding any trade demands on his behalf—seems to be behind the organization's decision to fire Pederson.
"Doug Pederson firing significantly increases chances of Carson Wentz staying in Philadelphia, a source told ESPN," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted. "Became clear keeping both would be difficult. Eagles could always gauge market or adjust with new coach but relationship appears salvageable."
Presumably, Philadelphia will look to hire a coach who will work with Wentz and keep him satisfied.
Falcons Have Made Offer to Arthur Smith
The Falcons appear close to joining the Jags and Jets as teams out of the coaching market. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Atlanta has made an offer to Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for the head-coaching job.
"The Atlanta Falcons have made an offer to Arthur Smith to become their next head coach per sources. Smith has been the offensive coordinator for the Titans the last 2 seasons," Russini tweeted.
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Smith's trip to visit Detroit is now off.
It's not entirely surprising to see the Falcons focus on an offensive coach following their run with the defense-minded Dan Quinn—and Smith is an unsurprising choice. The Titans ranked second in total offense in 2020 and fourth in scoring. Perhaps more importantly, Smith has helped quarterback Ryan Tannehill develop into an upper-echelon signal-caller.
If the Falcons make the hiring official, this will mark the second time in three seasons that Tennessee has lost its offensive coordinator. Matt LaFleur was hired away by the Green Bay Packers following the 2018 season.
DeMeco Ryans Set to Become 49ers' New DC
With the 49ers losing Saleh to the Jets, there's an opening at defensive coordinator in San Francisco. According to Rapoport, it will likely be filled by inside linebackers coach DeMeco Ryans.
"With Robert Saleh gone, expect the 49ers to promote LBs coach DeMeco Ryans as their new defensive coordinator, source said. An impressive young coach," Rapoport tweeted.
Fans may remember Ryans from his playing days with the Texans and Eagles. He first joined San Francisco as a quality control coach in 2017 and has spent the last three seasons as the inside linebackers coach.
At least one former teammate believes that the relatively rapid rise for Ryans is fitting.
"Hell of a player, hell of a man, can only imagine he's just as great of a coach," Texans defensive star J.J. Watt tweeted.
Watt was drafted in 2011, Ryans' final season as a linebacker in Houston. Ryans spent four more seasons in Philadelphia.