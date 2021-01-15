Ranking the NBA's Top 10 Duos Under 25

0 of 10

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

It's funny how old truisms gain new profundity when applied to NBA roster-building.

Today's example: If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.

A young star, on his own, can pile up numbers and kindle a little hope for his franchise. But there's a reason every team with such a player spends all its energy seeking a second one. When a franchise has two potential pillars, things get interesting. That's when observers start mapping out championship tracks and forecasting title windows.

Here, we'll run down the best under-25 pairs in the NBA. These are the duos that—based on past production, present fit and future potential—give their teams the brightest futures.