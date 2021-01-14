Bubba Wallace Reveals Car for Michael Jordan's NASCAR Team Ahead of Daytona 500

Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace provided a sneak peak Thursday of the No. 23 car he'll drive for 23XI Racing, the new team owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan, during the Daytona 500 on Feb. 14.

Wallace's Toyota includes sponsorships from DoorDash, McDonald's, Mobil 1, Dr. Pepper and Root Inc.

The 27-year-old Alabama native spent the past three seasons with Richard Petty Motorsports. He was the first Black driver in NASCAR's Cup Series since Bill Lester in 2006.

He became the focus of national attention in June when the FBI launched an investigation into a "garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose" in the stall being used by his team at Talladega Superspeedway, and while the probe determined he wasn't the target of a hate crime, he fired back at claims it was a hoax.

"It was a noose," Wallace told CNN's Don Lemon. "Whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose. So, it wasn't directed at me but somebody tied a noose. That's what I'm saying."

Wallace, who'd previously urged NASCAR to ban the confederate flag from tracks where it was racing, received support from the sport's governing body after the incident.

"We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act," NASCAR said in a statement. "We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport."

Wallace finished 22nd in the Cup Series standings last season before leaving RPM to join 23XI Racing.

Although he's the only member of the roster for the 2021 campaign, the team has agreed to a "manufacturer and a technical alliance" with Joe Gibbs Racing, which includes 23XI minority partner Denny Hamlin along with Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Christopher Bell.

That will give Wallace a better chance to seriously compete for a playoff berth during the team's debut year.