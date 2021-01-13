Emily Fox Selected No. 1 Overall by Racing Louisville in 2021 NWSL Draft

David Vincent/Associated Press

Racing Louisville FC selected North Carolina midfielder/right back Emily Fox with the top overall pick in Wednesday's 2021 National Women's Soccer League draft.

The 22-year-old was a Hermann Trophy semifinalist in 2019, college soccer's version of the Heisman Trophy, and was also a first-team All-American, first-team All-ACC selection and was named to the 2019 All-ACC Tournament team. She posted 11 assists in 2019, though a torn ACL forced her to miss the 2019 NCAA College Cup.

The Virginia native tore the same ACL in 2017, a situation Racing Louisville will certainly monitor closely going forward.

Fox also has experience at the international level, already making three appearances for the United States women's national team. She'll join Team USA stars Tobin Heath and Christin Press in Louisville after that duo were selected by the club in November's expansion draft.

Racing had a busy first round, also selecting Louisville midfielder Emina Ekic with the No. 5 overall pick.

The No. 2 overall pick for the Washington Spirit was Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, who chose to go pro and forgo college.

"He was an amazing athlete, and I got those genes from him," the 18-year-old Washington State student told reporters regarding her famous father. "But I am excited to be known as Trinity Rodman and not just Dennis Rodman's daughter."

UNC midfielder Brianna Pinto was the third overall pick for Sky Blue FC, while Kansas City selected Stanford defender Kiki Pickett No. 4 after a trade with Sky Blue.

