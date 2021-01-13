    Jose Canseco Calls out Logan Paul After Next Fight: 'I Am Coming for You'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 13, 2021

    Former Oakland Athletics player Jose Canseco throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    Ben Margot/Associated Press

    Jose Canseco is eyeing a new opponent to occupy a date on his rapidly expanding boxing schedule. 

    The former MLB star, a two-time World Series champion and six-time All-Star, has issued a new challenge to YouTube personality Logan Paul, who recently ended a relationship with Canseco's daughter Josie. 

    "Logan Paul, I am coming for you after I wreck this guy," Canseco told TMZ Sports on Wednesday. 

    In a December interview with Sports Talk Chicago, Canseco revealed where his distaste for the 25-year-old stems from. 

    "He seemed like a very nice young kid to me, a little bit on the arrogant side. But, then all of the sudden they broke up. I gotta give you the final details, they will come up. ... But you know, it left me with a little bit of a bad taste in my mouth."

    But Canseco, who has another fight scheduled first, may have to wait for a while, since Paul is scheduled to fight Floyd Mayweather on Feb. 20. 

