John Wall Says James Harden Partnership 'Been a Little Rocky, Not Going to Lie'

The Houston Rockets fell to 3-6 after a 117-100 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

After the game, first-year Rockets point guard John Wall said the partnership between him and guard James Harden has "been a little rocky."

"It's been a little rocky, not going to lie about that," Wall told reporters. "I don't think it's been the best it could be. That's all I can say."

During the same night, Harden, who has reportedly requested a trade after eight-plus years with the Rockets, issued the following statement before abruptly leaving his press conference:

Wall also added further remarks about the team, noting that it was difficult to succeed when the entire team isn't buying in but that it was too early to panic nine games into the season:

The Rockets, who have lost four of their last five games, are now 14th in the 15-team Western Conference.

The Rockets underwent a significant offseason overhaul following a second-round playoff exit to the Lakers. The partnership between Harden and former Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook ended after one season.

Wall came over from the Washington Wizards in a trade for Westbrook. The team also added big men Christian Wood and DeMarcus Cousins.

Seismic changes occurred in the front office and on the sidelines, as long-time president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and head coach Mike D'Antoni both parted ways with the organization.

Rafael Stone runs the front office, and Stephen Silas took over on the bench.

Despite Harden's reported trade request, the Rockets began the season with the superstar. However, it appears that a divorce between Harden and the Rockets could be imminent given the team's losing skid plus Harden and Wall's postgame comments.