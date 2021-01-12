    Kentucky Players Honor Ben Jordan with Warm-Ups Before Game vs. Alabama

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IJanuary 13, 2021

    Kentucky head coach John Calipari instructs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Kentucky won 77-74. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
    James Crisp/Associated Press

    Kentucky basketball players all donned T-shirts with the No. 33 printed on the front in honor of former Wildcats pitcher Ben Jordan, who died at the age of 22 on Monday. Jordan played for the men's basketball team last season, appearing in two games.

    Players wore the shirts throughout their warm-ups against Alabama at Rupp Arena on Tuesday as the UK community continued to mourn.

    In a statement, Wildcats head coach John Calipari spoke about Jordan's impact on the program:

    "Our hearts are broken today. We learned early this morning that we have lost Ben Jordan. It is difficult for me to express and to put into words what a tragedy it is to lose a young person too early. Ben impacted our team last season in so many ways with his kind heart, his big smile and his wonderful personality. He cared so deeply about this place and it meant so much to him to be a part of this team. We are grieving today over the loss of a teammate and a brother, but Ben will not be forgotten. We ask that everyone keep Ben and his family in their thoughts and prayers during this time as we try to find a way forward. Ben, may you rest in peace."

    The 6'9", 250-pound Kentucky native pitched in 10 games during the 2019 season, allowing eight hits and seven runs over 8.2 innings with eight strikeouts.

    No cause of death was listed.

