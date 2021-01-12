    Russell Wilson Thanks Brian Schottenheimer After Seahawks, OC Part Ways

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 13, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson waits to take the field with teammates before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. The Rams won 30-20. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

    The Seattle Seahawks parted ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer on Tuesday after three seasons together.

    Quarterback Russell Wilson took to Twitter to share a photo of the pair. 

    "God blessed me with you, we won a lot of games, threw a lot of touchdowns and had a blast in meetings and our bible studies," he wrote.

    Under Schottenheimer, the Seahawks scored a franchise-record 459 points this season. Wilson earned three of his seven Pro Bowl nods during Schottenheimer's tenure, and he had his third 4,000-yard season and a career-low five interceptions in 2019. 

    This year, Wilson completed a career-best 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards and 40 touchdowns (another career high). 

