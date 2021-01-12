Russell Wilson Thanks Brian Schottenheimer After Seahawks, OC Part Ways

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks parted ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer on Tuesday after three seasons together.

Quarterback Russell Wilson took to Twitter to share a photo of the pair.

"God blessed me with you, we won a lot of games, threw a lot of touchdowns and had a blast in meetings and our bible studies," he wrote.

Under Schottenheimer, the Seahawks scored a franchise-record 459 points this season. Wilson earned three of his seven Pro Bowl nods during Schottenheimer's tenure, and he had his third 4,000-yard season and a career-low five interceptions in 2019.

This year, Wilson completed a career-best 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards and 40 touchdowns (another career high).