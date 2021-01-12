NFL Draft Rumors: Zach Wilson Viewed as Favorite for No. 2 Pick by Some Insiders

George Frey/Associated Press

Questions have been raised about the future of Sam Darnold with the New York Jets, and some NFL insiders think the team could plan to draft his replacement even if consensus top pick Trevor Lawrence heads to Jacksonville at No. 1.

In a mock draft by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, he tabs the Jets as the team that will sign BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

"Wilson’s accuracy and off-platform playmaking skills are why several around the league think he is the favorite at No. 2," Brugler wrote.

Behind Lawrence, the other immediately useful option at quarterback is Ohio State's Justin Fields.

Wilson helped BYU to an 11-1 season in 2020, when he amassed a school-record 73.4 completion percentage while posting 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He also collected 10 rushing touchdowns with 255 rushing yards.

He finished eighth in voting for the Heisman Trophy, the first time since 1991 that a BYU player ranked in the top 10.

After a 2-14 season, there are plenty of changes coming to the New York Jets organization, with nine candidates in the running to replace Adam Gase as head coach, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini. But the network's draft analyst, Todd McShay, said that amid all the speculation about Darnold's future, he believes the Jets will keep him in place for 2021.

"I know they like Sam," he said on his podcast, via Cimini. "I think they would view Trevor as a potential upgrade, but I think they view Sam as good enough to build around. That's what they have to do."

Through 12 appearances this season, Darnold posted 2,208 yards and nine touchdowns with a 59.6 completion percentage and 11 interceptions.