    Trinity Rodman, Daughter of Dennis Rodman, Enters Name in 2021 NWSL Draft

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 12, 2021

    New England Revolution forward Tajon Buchanan (17) dribbles up field against Orlando City during the second half an MLS playoff soccer match, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
    Getty images

    More than two decades removed from the NBA, the Rodman family name could be headed back to the pros.

    Pro soccer, that is.

    Trinity Rodman, the daughter of five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman, has declared for the NWSL draft.

    The 20-year-old is a freshman at Washington State, though she didn't play for the school because the fall soccer season was postponed to spring 2021.

    Previously, she has played for U.S. youth national teams, representing the country in the 2020 CONCACAF under-20 women's championship, where she scored eight goals and had six assists. 

    Per ESPN's Jeff Carlisle, Rodman is expected to be a first-round pick, which will stream live on Twitch on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.     

