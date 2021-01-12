Raiders News: Chargers' Gus Bradley Hired to Replace Paul Guenther as DC

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday they hired Gus Bradley as their defensive coordinator.

Bradley will take over for Paul Guenther, who was fired following a 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 13. Bradley spent the past four seasons leading the Los Angeles Chargers defense.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

