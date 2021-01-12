    Raiders News: Chargers' Gus Bradley Hired to Replace Paul Guenther as DC

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2021
    Alerted 20m ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, right, and head coach Anthony Lynn, center, watch from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    The Las Vegas Raiders announced Tuesday they hired Gus Bradley as their defensive coordinator.

    Bradley will take over for Paul Guenther, who was fired following a 44-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 13. Bradley spent the past four seasons leading the Los Angeles Chargers defense.

         

