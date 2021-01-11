OSU RB Trey Sermon's Injury to Be Evaluated at Hospital After Exit vs. Alabama

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon was brought to the hospital after suffering an injury early in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Alabama.

ESPN's Maria Taylor provided an update, noting the player couldn't lift his arm:

Sermon had only one carry for two yards before coming out of the game.

The senior was red hot entering the title game, rushing for 524 yards with three touchdowns over his last two appearances. He set a school record with 331 rushing yards in the Big Ten title game against Northwestern.

Despite getting limited opportunities earlier in the season, he became the team's leading rusher and headed into Monday with 868 rushing yards on 7.5 per carry this season.

Sermon began his college career at Oklahoma and totaled 2,076 rushing yards and 22 scores across three seasons before transferring to Ohio State for his final collegiate season. Unfortunately, his last game will be cut short because of an injury.

Master Teague filled in for the Buckeyes at running back and came through quickly with two first-half touchdowns in the title game.

Teague had 449 rushing yards in his first six games this season, including 169 in a win over Indiana.