    Gary Bettman Expects NHL Will Lose More Than $1 Billion During 2021 Season

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 12, 2021

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks with members of the media before being inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
    Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is expecting financial losses in the billions during its upcoming 56-game season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Bettman told reporters that not playing at all would be less of a money drain than staging games:

    "Let me make something really clear: We're coming back to play this season because we think it's important for the game, because our fans and our players want us to, and it may give people—particularly in isolation, or where there are curfews—a sense of normalcy and something to do. It would be cheaper for us to shut the doors and not play. We're going to lose more money, at the club level and the league level, by playing than by not playing."

                 

