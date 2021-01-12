Winners and Losers of the 2020 National Championship Game

0 of 7

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Last week's College Football Awards program was basically a showcase for Alabama's superstar-making football factory, and Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship Game showed why in a 52-24 Crimson Tide win.

The nation's top offense played pinball wizard against the Buckeyes, unleashing Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DeVonta Smith and his bevy of teammates who'll dot NFL rosters next year, building a big halftime lead and never looking back.

The Buckeyes were depleted with coronavirus-related absences and beset by injuries, but it was obvious Alabama was the best team in the nation, as it showed all year.

There were plenty of highlights and lowlights from Monday's action, so let's take a look at some of the title game's biggest winners and losers.