2021 NBA G League Draft: Admiral Schofield No. 1 and Full Results for Every Team

The Greensboro Swarm selected Admiral Schofield with the top overall pick in the G-League draft, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 23-year-old Schofield, who played college basketball for the Tennessee Volunteers, was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers but was traded immediately to the Washington Wizards.

Schofield appeared in 33 games for the Wizards last season, averaging three points per game.

The remainder of Monday's results are below (the * symbol denotes a team that could not make the pick):

Round 1

2. Memphis (from Erie): Freddie Gillespie (Baylor)

3. Canton (from RGV): Antonio Blakeney (LSU)

4. Iowa (from Windy City via LAK): Allonzo Trier (Arizona)

5. Lakeland (from Westchester): Tahjere McCall (Tennessee State)

6. Canton (from South Bay): Anthony Lamb (Vermont)

7. Oklahoma City (from Iowa): Zavier Simpson (Michigan)

8. Lakeland (from Long Island): DJ Hogg (Texas A&M)

9. Westchester (from Oklahoma City via CTN): Justin Patton (Creighton)

10. RGV (from Agua Caliente via OKC, CTN, SCW): Armoni Brooks (Houston)

11. Raptors905: Kevon Harris (Stephen F. Austin)

12. RVG (from Delaware): Jarron Cumberland (Cincinnati)

13. Oklahoma City (from Stockton via GBO): Vincent Edwards (Purdue)

14. Austin: Jonathan Kasibabu (Fairfield)

15. Raptors905 (from Lakeland): Gary Payton II (Oregon State)

16. Memphis: Anthony Cowan Jr. (Maryland)

17. Iowa (from Canton via OKC): Dakarai Tucker (Utah)

18. *Salt Lake City

19. N/A

Round 2

1. Delaware (from RGV): Jemerrio Jones (New Mexico State)

2. Fort Wayne (from Windy City): Oshae Brissett (Syracuse)

3. *Westchester

4. *Iowa

5. *Long Island

6. *Agua Caliente (from OKC)

7. Fort Wayne: Quincy McKnight (Seton Hall)

8. *Agua Caliente

9. Santa Cruz: Selom Mawugbe (Azusa Pacific)

10. *Raptors905

11. *Memphis (from Capital City via ACC)

12. Austin (from Delaware): Anthony Mathis (Oregon)

13. *Erie (from Sioux Falls)

14. *Greensboro (from Texas)

15. Austin (from Stockton): Kaleb Johnson (Georgetown)

16. *Santa Cruz (from Austin)

17. *Memphis

18. Oklahoma City (from Canton): Rob Edwards (Arizona State)

19. *Salt Lake City

Round 3

1. *Greensboro

2. *Erie

3. *Westchester

4. Delaware (from South Bay via ACC): Braxton Key (Virginia)

5. *Iowa

6. *Long Island

7. *Oklahoma City

8. *Fort Wayne

9. *Canton (from Santa Cruz)

10. *Raptors905

11. *Delaware

12. *Lakeland

13. *Memphis

14. *Canton

15. *Raptors905 (from Salt Lake City)

16. N/A

17. N/A

18. N/A

19. N/A

Perhaps more notable than the players picked were the veterans that G-League teams bypassed on:

The G-League will host its 2021 season at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando in February. Like the NBA did last season, it will be a bubble environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Seventeen teams will participate, with eight teams advancing to a single-elimination postseason.