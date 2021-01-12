MLB Tank Ratings: Determining How Likely Your Team Is to Punt on 2021 Season

1 of 6

Baltimore Orioles

Following a 25-35 showing in 2020, this season will see the Orioles try to take another step out of a rebuilding phase that began in earnest in 2018. The odds of them actually contending for a playoff spot, however, are slim.

Granted, at this point the O's have few veterans they might cash in on the summer trade market. Yet they might go that route with veteran starter Alex Cobb or slugger Trey Mancini, the latter of whom should rebuild his trade value after being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020.

Tank Rating: 5

Boston Red Sox

The Red Sox were actually worse than the Orioles in 2020, going 24-36 to finish in last place in the AL East. But this year, they can hope for a turnaround by way of bounce-back seasons from J.D. Martinez and Andrew Benintendi and injury comebacks on the part of aces Eduardo Rodriguez and Chris Sale.

Yet it's not a given that this hope will be realized. If it doesn't, Boston could seek to clear payroll and add much-needed prospects through trades of Martinez, Rodriguez (who's a free agent after 2021) and potentially even Xander Bogaerts.

Tank Rating: 4

New York Yankees

Sans second baseman DJ LeMahieu and starters Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and James Paxton, the Yankees currently have some major holes in their roster because of free agency. In context of last year's 33-27 record, their World Series chances thus seem less than ironclad.

Their chances of winning the AL East are a different story, however, and there's also the underlying reality that the Yankees just don't tank ever. Even if things go awry for them in 2021, the most they might do is deal reliever Adam Ottavino, who's on an expiring contract.

Tank Rating: 1

Tampa Bay Rays

Though they won an AL-best 40 games and went to the World Series last year, the Rays have already pivoted toward something resembling a rebuild. Notably, they traded 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to the San Diego Padres in December.

The Rays still look like a decent team for now, yet there's no ignoring that center fielder Kevin Kiermaier has also appeared in trade rumors. If he isn't moved this winter, Tampa Bay could potentially move him and guys like outfielder Manuel Margot and right-hander Tyler Glasnow on the summer market.

Tank Rating: 3

Toronto Blue Jays

After exploding out of a rebuilding phase with a 32-38 record last season, the Blue Jays might be favorites to win the AL East by the time this offseason is over. To wit, it's surely only a matter of time before they put their considerable resources to use on the free-agent and trade markets.

Still, there's at least a possibility of a collective sophomore slump in Toronto this season. If it happens, the Jays could rent out hurlers Robbie Ray and Tanner Roark and perhaps trade some of the more extraneous members of their offense. That means you, Randal Grichuk.

Tank Rating: 2