    Dana White to Talk with Khabib About Another Fight Despite UFC Retirement

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 10, 2021

    Khabib Nurmagomedov, left, listens to Dana White during a news conference for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts bouts Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in Las Vegas. Nurmagomedov is scheduled to fight Conor McGregor on Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    UFC President Dana White plans to meet with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to discuss a potential return to the Octagon for the unbeaten star.

    "I'm obviously meeting with him because I think that he should fight again," White said to ESPN's Brett Okamoto. "Look at what he did to Justin Gaethje [in October]. Look at what he's done to every opponent he has faced. ... I think he should fight again and I'm going to press him as hard as I can for one more.

    Nurmagomedov announced his retirement immediately after beating Gaethje at UFC 254.

                

