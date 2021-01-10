Dana White to Talk with Khabib About Another Fight Despite UFC Retirement

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White plans to meet with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to discuss a potential return to the Octagon for the unbeaten star.

"I'm obviously meeting with him because I think that he should fight again," White said to ESPN's Brett Okamoto. "Look at what he did to Justin Gaethje [in October]. Look at what he's done to every opponent he has faced. ... I think he should fight again and I'm going to press him as hard as I can for one more.

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement immediately after beating Gaethje at UFC 254.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.