Dark-Horse Destinations for NFL's Biggest Free Agents

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

NFL free agency always seems to feature a few surprises.

A year ago, it was easy to see a rebuilder like the Miami Dolphins spending big on a cornerback like Byron Jones. But not many expected the normally frugal Cincinnati Bengals to make D.J. Reader the highest-paid nose tackle in football.

Free agency figures to offer unexpected turns once again this offseason. While some of the market's top players, such as Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, will have predictable destinations, the same can't be said for all of the top names.

Some aren't necessarily in danger of receiving franchise tags. They could end up in dark-horse destinations depending on a team's cap room, their fit on the squad and misconceptions about what they and/or their organization wants once the market opens.