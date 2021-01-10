Chris Paul on Mikal Bridges: '1 of the Best Guys I Think I've Ever Been Around'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Chris Paul is in his 16th NBA season and has played for five organizations, but Phoenix Suns teammate Mikal Bridges has already made a unique impression on the veteran.

"Been around a lot of guys in this league over the years, and he's one of the best guys I think I've ever been around," Paul said of Bridges, per Kellan Olson of AZ Sports. "So to see him do well and to see his game blossoming the way it is, it's nice because he deserves it."

Paul is in his first year with Phoenix, which is off to a great start to the season at 7-3. Bridges has been a key part of the success with an average of 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, both career highs in his third season.

It appears the 24-year-old has made an impact off the court as well.

"Aside from Mikal taking pretty much the toughest defensive assignment night in night out...he can hoop, he nice, but then...he's slick man," Paul added. "You gotta watch him. He's real slick with his tongue. A fun guy, a very fun guy to be around. He just got a great spirit about him."

The team's chemistry could go a long way toward helping the Suns reach the playoffs for the first time since 2010.