Bucs' Tom Brady Becomes Oldest Player to Throw TD Pass in NFL Playoff History

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Tom Brady has added another accolade to his ever-growing resume, and it may be a while before anyone tops it.

In Saturday's wild-card game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Football Team, Brady became the oldest player to throw a touchdown pass in NFL postseason history. At 43 years, 159 days, Brady surpasses the record held by George Blanda at 43 years, 108 days.

The physical difference between the two quarterbacks shows just how far the NFL's training regimen has come.

Brady's record-breaking touchdown came via a 36-yard pass to Antonio Brown late in the first quarter to give the Bucs a 9-0 lead.

The former New England Patriots star is the oldest quarterback in the league, and his contemporaries are quickly bowing out. Philip Rivers, 39, is considering retirement; Drew Brees, 41, has struggled to remain healthy over the last few years; and Ben Roethlisberger, 38, will become a free agent after next season if he declines to opt out of his current deal in Pittsburgh.

Aaron Rodgers is only 37 years old and still at the top of his game, but there aren't many starting quarterbacks in their late 30s after that.

This might not be the record Brady is most proud of, but it's one he's likely to hold on to for at least a few more years.