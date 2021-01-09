Red Sox Trade Rumors: Andrew Benintendi Subject of Serious Talks with Teams

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly engaged in "serious trade talks" centered on outfielder Andrew Benintendi this offseason.

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, no deal is imminent, but the Red Sox have spoken with multiple teams in hopes of landing prospects in exchange for Benintendi. Boston is especially interested in pitchers and outfielders.

Benintendi, 26, has spent his entire five-year MLB career with the Red Sox.

