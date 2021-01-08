    Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode Beat Street Profits to Win WWE SmackDown Tag Titles

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 9, 2021

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR JCPENNEY - WWE Superstar and Tapout Brand Ambassador Dolph Ziggler teams up with JCPenney for a meet & greet with shoppers to promote the Tapout fitness apparel line for men and women, at JCPenney in the Manhattan Mall, New York City, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. (Photo by Stuart Ramson/Invision for JCPenney/AP Images)
    Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

    The Street Profits' three-month reign as SmackDown tag team champions came to an end Friday night when they were beaten by Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode. 

    Ziggler scored the pinfall on Montez Ford after the Dirty Dawgs hit a spinebuster into the Zig Zag:

    Friday's tag title bout was a rematch from three weeks ago that the Street Profits won when Ford pinned Roode while grabbing a handful of tights. 

    Ford and Angelo Dawkins have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships since being drafted to the brand in October. They were Raw tag champs at the time, with the New Day holding the titles for the blue brand. 

    Both teams were drafted to the opposite show, leading Adam Pearce to declare that they would remain champions and just switch their titles. 

    Friday's win marks the first SmackDown tag title reign for Ziggler and Roode. The duo previously held the Raw titles after beating Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in September 2019. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Grading SmackDown 📝

      🙃 Adam Pearce wins Gauntlet Match 👀 Ziggler, Roode are tag champions 📲 Full grades and recap in app

      Grading SmackDown 📝
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Grading SmackDown 📝

      Kevin Berge
      via Bleacher Report

      Stone Cold x B/R Exclusive 🍻

      🗣️ Talks WWE, Raw and his new career 👀 Hopes to interview The Rock one day 📲 Catch up with The Texas Rattlesnake

      Stone Cold x B/R Exclusive 🍻
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Stone Cold x B/R Exclusive 🍻

      Graham GSM Matthews
      via Bleacher Report

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      🙌 Daniel Bryan wants NXT call-ups 👀 WWE going after NJPW's Jay white? 🤕 Nick Jackson injury update

      Around the Wrestling Universe
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Around the Wrestling Universe

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Stars Primed to Take a Huge Leap This Year 🤩

      2021 is going to be huge for these WWE and AEW stars ➡️

      Stars Primed to Take a Huge Leap This Year 🤩
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Stars Primed to Take a Huge Leap This Year 🤩

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report