Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode Beat Street Profits to Win WWE SmackDown Tag Titles

Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

The Street Profits' three-month reign as SmackDown tag team champions came to an end Friday night when they were beaten by Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode.

Ziggler scored the pinfall on Montez Ford after the Dirty Dawgs hit a spinebuster into the Zig Zag:

Friday's tag title bout was a rematch from three weeks ago that the Street Profits won when Ford pinned Roode while grabbing a handful of tights.

Ford and Angelo Dawkins have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships since being drafted to the brand in October. They were Raw tag champs at the time, with the New Day holding the titles for the blue brand.

Both teams were drafted to the opposite show, leading Adam Pearce to declare that they would remain champions and just switch their titles.

Friday's win marks the first SmackDown tag title reign for Ziggler and Roode. The duo previously held the Raw titles after beating Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in September 2019.