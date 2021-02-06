Packers' Aaron Rodgers Wins 2020 NFL MVP Award

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the 2020 NFL MVP on Saturday, marking the third time in his career he has won the prestigious award.

Rodgers beat out Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to earn the honor.

The 37-year-old veteran is now the sixth player in NFL history to win the MVP award at least three times, joining Jim Brown, Johnny Unitas, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

After having a down year statistically in 2019 by his standards, there were some question marks regarding Rodgers entering the 2020 campaign. The whispers about his future in Green Bay grew even louder when the Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the draft.

Despite the Love pick and the fact that the front office did little in the way of providing Rodgers with more weapons, the future Hall of Famer responded with the best season of his career.

Rodgers led the NFL and set a career-best mark by completing 70.7 percent of his passes. He also threw for 4,299 yards and an NFL- and career-high 48 touchdowns to go along with five interceptions, marking his third consecutive season with five or fewer picks.

Although he isn't as fleet of foot as he was earlier in his career, Rodgers contributed with his legs as well, rushing for 149 yards and three additional scores.

While running back Aaron Jones was the centerpiece of the offense in 2019, Rodgers took back that distinction in 2020 despite having some suspect targets aside from top receiver Davante Adams.

With Rodgers at the helm, wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard, as well as tight end Robert Tonyan, enjoyed career years.

Perhaps most impressively, Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-3 record and NFC North title for the second consecutive season, and he helped them secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

In a league filled with young, superstar quarterbacks such as Allen, Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, Rodgers took one back for the veterans in the form of an MVP award.

