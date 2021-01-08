2020 NFL All-Pro Team: Winners and Losers

2 of 8

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons was the only player to intercept five-plus passes and register 90 tackles. He made big play after big play in a season that was more impactful than his second-team All-Pro campaign in 2019.

And yet the 27-year-old received just six votes, so he was left off both teams.

First-teamers Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs, Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals made a lot of big plays, but second-teamer Jamal Adams missed four games and didn't stand out beyond in the pass rush for the Seattle Seahawks.

Simmons made a far more significant impact than Adams (who had four fewer takeaways), Baker (three fewer picks) and fellow runners-up Jessie Bates III of the Cincinnati Bengals and Adrian Amos Jr. of the Packers (significantly lower approximate value metrics). He got robbed.