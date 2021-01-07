UFC's Irwin Rivera Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

UFC fighter Irwin Rivera was reportedly arrested and jailed on two counts of attempted murder.

Marc Raimondi of ESPN reported the news, noting Boynton Beach (Florida) Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Slater said the fighter was accused of stabbing his two sisters. He is being held without bail.

According to the incident report, one of the sisters said they were staying with Rivera and woke up when he started stabbing them. Both women are alive and were rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.

When police made contact with Rivera, he said "I killed my sisters" and did so because a "higher power" instructed him.

Raimondi shared a statement from the UFC:

"UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health issues. The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information. The investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion. Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera's management that he will not be offered a bout at this time."

TMZ Sports explained Rivera could face life in prison or the death penalty if he is convicted.

His first fight with the UFC came in May 2020, and he was scheduled to participate in UFC Fight Night in March.