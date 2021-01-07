    Panthers' Robby Anderson, Drini Win Madden 21 Wild Card Duos Championship

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IJanuary 8, 2021

    Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed and Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry compete in the finals of EA SPORTS Madden Bowl XXII, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016, in San Francisco. (Donald Traill/AP Images for EA SPORTS)
    Donald Traill/Associated Press

    Carolina Panthers wideout Robby Anderson and Madden star Drini teamed up to take down reigning Madden Challenge champion Noah and Detroit Lions tailback D'Andre Swift in Thursday's Madden 21 Wild Card Duos Championship. 

    The matchup aired on ESPN2 as viewers saw Drini and Anderson dominate The Yard mode in a 23-9 victory.

    Drini intercepted Noah on the opening drive of the championship game and ran it back for the first of two pick-sixes, which helped him lock up the title. 

    Both Noah and Drini were eliminated in the quarterfinals of last year's Madden NFL Bowl. The loss ended Drini's attempt to repeat as NFL Bowl champion, while Noah fell to the tournament's eventual winner, DCroft. 

    On Thursday, the two were back on their sport's top stage, but only Drini's stock continued to climb. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Upcoming Madden 21 Patch Will Make Drafting QBs More Logical

      Upcoming Madden 21 Patch Will Make Drafting QBs More Logical
      Video Games logo
      Video Games

      Upcoming Madden 21 Patch Will Make Drafting QBs More Logical

      Owen S. Good
      via Polygon

      Davante Joining 99 Club Tops Madden 21 Week 16 Player Ratings Update

      Davante Joining 99 Club Tops Madden 21 Week 16 Player Ratings Update
      Video Games logo
      Video Games

      Davante Joining 99 Club Tops Madden 21 Week 16 Player Ratings Update

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Ric Flair, Sting, Bret Hart Added to WWE 2K Battlegrounds

      Ric Flair, Sting, Bret Hart Added to WWE 2K Battlegrounds
      Video Games logo
      Video Games

      Ric Flair, Sting, Bret Hart Added to WWE 2K Battlegrounds

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Madden’s Next-gen Console Upgrade Does Make It a New Game

      Madden’s Next-gen Console Upgrade Does Make It a New Game
      Video Games logo
      Video Games

      Madden’s Next-gen Console Upgrade Does Make It a New Game

      Owen S. Good
      via Polygon