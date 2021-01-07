Panthers' Robby Anderson, Drini Win Madden 21 Wild Card Duos Championship

Donald Traill/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers wideout Robby Anderson and Madden star Drini teamed up to take down reigning Madden Challenge champion Noah and Detroit Lions tailback D'Andre Swift in Thursday's Madden 21 Wild Card Duos Championship.

The matchup aired on ESPN2 as viewers saw Drini and Anderson dominate The Yard mode in a 23-9 victory.

Drini intercepted Noah on the opening drive of the championship game and ran it back for the first of two pick-sixes, which helped him lock up the title.

Both Noah and Drini were eliminated in the quarterfinals of last year's Madden NFL Bowl. The loss ended Drini's attempt to repeat as NFL Bowl champion, while Noah fell to the tournament's eventual winner, DCroft.

On Thursday, the two were back on their sport's top stage, but only Drini's stock continued to climb.