UFC's Dana White: Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou Will 'Probably' Fight in April

UFC president Dana White believes a super fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight championship is likely to take place this spring.

"We've got Stipe and Francis probably in April," White told ESPN's Laura Sanko on Thursday.

Miocic reclaimed his title during a rematch against Daniel Cormier at UFC 241 before successfully defending the belt in a trilogy fight with Cormier last August.

Ngannou (15-3, 11 KOs) last fought at UFC 249, earning Performance of the Night after his knockout of Jairzinho Rozenstruik 20 seconds into the first round. It was Ngannou's fourth consecutive victory after he dropped back-to-back fights in 2018—including one to Miocic.

That bout saw Miocic defend the UFC Heavyweight Championship for the third straight bout and set a record for most consecutive title defenses in his weight class. Miocic put on a clinic in his victory as Ngannou never found his footing. The champ retained his title with a unanimous decision from the judges.

Now Ngannou can begin plotting his revenge.

In the three years since he last took on Miocic, the Cameroonian has defeated the likes of Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos to climb back up the UFC rankings.

Miocic is currently the No. 4 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC with Ngannou sitting at No. 14. When it comes to heavyweight, however, Ngannou is considered the top contender to take the belt from Miocic.

It appears his next opportunity to do so is only months away.