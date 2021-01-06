    UMass vs. George Washington CBB Game Postponed After Breach of US Capitol

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2021
    UMass announced its basketball game against George Washington will not take place Wednesday because of the rioting and curfew in place in Washington, D.C. 

    The team will travel back to Massachusetts on Wednesday, while the Atlantic-10 will reschedule the game.

    As Ted Barrett, Manu Raju and Peter Nickeas of CNN reported, President Donald Trump "urged his supporters to fight against the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes that confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win" that was taking place in Congress on Wednesday.

    A pro-Trump mob of hundreds rioted on the steps of the Capitol, leading to violent clashes with police and a number of people breaching security perimeters and entering the building and Senate chambers. 

    Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a 6 p.m. ET curfew for Washington, D.C.

    As for the two teams, George Washington is 3-7 on the season and scheduled to face St. Bonaventure on Saturday, while UMass is 2-3 and faces La Salle on the same day.

