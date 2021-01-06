Sports World Reacts to Pro-Trump Mob Breaching US Capitol

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

Members of the sports world reacted Wednesday to a pro-Donald Trump mob storming and breaching the United States Capitol.

With Congress in session to count the electoral votes confirming Joe Biden as the next U.S. president, hundreds broke through barriers along the perimeter of the government building past police officers and into the Senate chambers, per CNN.com.

Several prominent athletes and coaches spoke out as the events unfolded:

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry:

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy:

Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade:

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers:

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman:

Oklahoma City Thunder guard George Hill (warning: contains profanity):

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer:

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love:

NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller:

Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks:

Baltimore Ravens receiver Dez Bryant and quarterback Robert Griffin III:

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud:

Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce:

Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams:

Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry:

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon:

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens:

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale:

Former WNBA player Monique Currie:

New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty and safety Devin McCourty:

Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown:

New York Liberty guard Layshia Clarendon:

Former NFL punter Marquette King:

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty:

Olympian Gwen Berry:

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Zach Banner:

NBA free agent Jamal Crawford:

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges:

Former NBA player Lance Allred:

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder:

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons:

Chicago Bulls guard Garrett Temple: