Sports World Reacts to Pro-Trump Mob Breaching US Capitol

Sports World Reacts to Pro-Trump Mob Breaching US CapitolJanuary 6, 2021
Members of the sports world reacted Wednesday to a pro-Donald Trump mob storming and breaching the United States Capitol.
With Congress in session to count the electoral votes confirming Joe Biden as the next U.S. president, hundreds broke through barriers along the perimeter of the government building past police officers and into the Senate chambers, per CNN.com.
Several prominent athletes and coaches spoke out as the events unfolded:
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry:
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy:
Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade:
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers:
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers on today’s events: “I will say it, because I don’t think a lot of people want to. Can you imagine today, if those were all black people storming the Capitol, and what would have happened? That, to me, is a picture that’s worth a thousand words for all of us to see.” https://t.co/tk9I35Ksgw
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman:
Oklahoma City Thunder guard George Hill (warning: contains profanity):
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
"As we see what is going on today, if the tables were turned and 100 black men were stealing shit out of the Capitol Building, vandalizing stuff, would blood be shed? Would faces be beaten? I would think so," Thunder guard George Hill told @TheUndefeated. More Hill coming soon.
Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer:
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love:
NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller:
Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks:
Baltimore Ravens receiver Dez Bryant and quarterback Robert Griffin III:
Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud:
Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce:
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Lloyd Pierce's full quote on what transpired in DC today. "Racism is real. The issues are real. The protests are real. What we’re seeing now is a sad reality that our country has yet to reckon with and acknowledge. For those who didn’t believe it, I hope you believe it now." https://t.co/TalkM0Mvoa
Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams:
Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry:
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon:
Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens:
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale:
Former WNBA player Monique Currie:
New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty and safety Devin McCourty:
Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown:
New York Liberty guard Layshia Clarendon:
Former NFL punter Marquette King:
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty:
Olympian Gwen Berry:
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Zach Banner:
NBA free agent Jamal Crawford:
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges:
Former NBA player Lance Allred:
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder:
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons:
Chicago Bulls guard Garrett Temple:
