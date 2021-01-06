Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy Interviews for Jets HC Job After Adam Gase Firing

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The New York Jets announced Wednesday they have interviewed Eric Bieniemy to potentially fill their head coaching vacancy.

Bieniemy has spent the past three years as the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, leading an offense that finished 2020 first in the NFL in total yards.

He is an option to replace Adam Gase, whom the Jets fired after two seasons together.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.