    Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy Interviews for Jets HC Job After Adam Gase Firing

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addresses the media during a news conference for Sunday's NFL AFC championship football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. The Chiefs will face the Tennessee Titans for the opportunity to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    The New York Jets announced Wednesday they have interviewed Eric Bieniemy to potentially fill their head coaching vacancy.

    Bieniemy has spent the past three years as the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator, leading an offense that finished 2020 first in the NFL in total yards.

    He is an option to replace Adam Gase, whom the Jets fired after two seasons together.

                      

