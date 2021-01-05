    Cardi B, WWE's Lacey Evans Exchange Words After Rapper's Vince McMahon Comments

    Credit: WWE.com

    Cardi B and Lacey Evans might be on a collision course for WrestleMania 37 whether WWE likes it or not.

    During Monday's edition of Raw, Torrie Wilson referenced Cardi B to break off a conversation with Angel Garza, telling Garza the famous rapper was in another room inside the arena. Cardi B responded by joking, "This is not how my WWE debut was supposed to be."

    That triggered a response from Evans (warning: tweet contains profanity):

    Cardi replied in a since-deleted tweet how "a white woman can't never put fear on me sweetie," which elicited another rejoinder from Evans (warning: tweet contains profanity):

    WWE loves to blur the lines between reality and kayfabe, especially when fans have become too aware to know what's happening inside the ring is scripted and all part of a show. In addition, Evans has shown a remarkable level of commitment to her on-screen character, going so far as to set up a fake traffic stop with police in Canada.

    The proverbial "Road to WrestleMania" is already underway for the March 28 event, so perhaps this was a way to plant the seeds for a major crossover angle.

