Cardi B, WWE's Lacey Evans Exchange Words After Rapper's Vince McMahon Comments

Cardi B, WWE's Lacey Evans Exchange Words After Rapper's Vince McMahon CommentsJanuary 5, 2021
Cardi B and Lacey Evans might be on a collision course for WrestleMania 37 whether WWE likes it or not.
During Monday's edition of Raw, Torrie Wilson referenced Cardi B to break off a conversation with Angel Garza, telling Garza the famous rapper was in another room inside the arena. Cardi B responded by joking, "This is not how my WWE debut was supposed to be."
That triggered a response from Evans (warning: tweet contains profanity):
Cardi replied in a since-deleted tweet how "a white woman can't never put fear on me sweetie," which elicited another rejoinder from Evans (warning: tweet contains profanity):
Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion 🎙 @LaceyEvansWWE
Aww bless your heart! @iamcardib U got it all wrong. I heard DEBUT and was giving you a friendly heads up!🥺 but since you wanna be a bad ass... keep me in mind when/if you show up to @WWE. Ill kick your ass while listening to your music. 💅👠 #PullUp https://t.co/Yirw1ELOAL
WWE loves to blur the lines between reality and kayfabe, especially when fans have become too aware to know what's happening inside the ring is scripted and all part of a show. In addition, Evans has shown a remarkable level of commitment to her on-screen character, going so far as to set up a fake traffic stop with police in Canada.
The proverbial "Road to WrestleMania" is already underway for the March 28 event, so perhaps this was a way to plant the seeds for a major crossover angle.
Will CM Punk Wrestle in 2021?
The game has changed since Punk left in 2014. We explain why the door is wide open for his return 📲