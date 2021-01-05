Cowboys' Jerry Jones Talks Dak Prescott Contract, DC Mike Nolan, 2020 Season

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is looking forward to getting Dak Prescott back on the field after his team struggled to a 6-10 record in 2020.

"I feel so good about where we are with our offensive football team and to have a quarterback like Dak Prescott," Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic). "...I don't know how you could have any more leverage [than Dak has]. You would not be offering what we offered in the past if he wasn't very special."

Prescott suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week 5, and the team fell apart without him.

A year after the offense led the NFL in yards from scrimmage, the unit ranked just 14th in 2020 despite having Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

Although Prescott is set to become a free agent after playing this past year on the franchise tag, it's clear Jones is ready to work out a long-term deal.

The Cowboys reportedly offered the two-time Pro Bowler a five-year deal worth about $33-35 million per year, but Prescott's side was hoping for a four-year contract, per Jane Slater and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Meanwhile, Jones refused to speak about the future of defensive coordinator Mike Nolan, who was in his first year with the team. The defense allowed the fifth-most points in the NFL, giving up over 30 points eight times.

Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Jones said there were no excuses even in the unique 2020 season.

"People got the job done with COVID," he said.

Jones did at least concede the limited offseason created problems defensively, something he "totally underestimated."

"I really missed it relative to how important it'd be to stay with the same philosophy," he said, per Jori Epstein of USA Today. "That one's on me. I'll take that one."

Not only did Dallas have a change at head coach and defensive coordinator, but the unit also lost key players to free agency in Byron Jones, Robert Quinn and Jeff Heath. It left a more inexperienced group to pick up the slack, and the squad struggled.

As the de facto general manager, Jones will try to turn things around this offseason.