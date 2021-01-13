Every NFL Team's Worst Contract Heading Into the Offseason

0 of 32

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

For eight of the NFL's 32 teams, the 2020 season hasn't ended. That fortunate quarter of the league is still focused on the present and playing for a berth in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

For the other 24 teams, however, the season is in the past. Most missed the postseason altogether. Half a dozen others were bounced in the wild-card round. Some still feel the sting of disappointment. A couple have been feeling it since September.

But come February 8, everyone's focus will shift to the 2021 campaign—and step No. 1 in that regard is an honest roster examination.

All NFL front offices are not created equal—and as such neither are the rosters. The league's best general managers are masters of spending wisely and making use of every cent in cap space. Others have saddled their franchises with bloated deals that can weigh down the franchise for years.

But whether highly regarded like Pittsburgh's Kevin Colbert or not so much like Dave Gettleman of the New York Giants, every GM has at least one pact on the books they wish could get a mulligan.

Overpays. Overreactions. Free-agent reaches. Big deals with millions left that drain the cap space.

Every team has a worst contract—even if some are worse than others.