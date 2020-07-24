NFL, NFLPA Reportedly Discussing $175 Million Minimum Salary Cap for 2021 Season

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 24, 2020

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles before answering a question during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The National Football League reportedly has made an offer to the NFL Players Association that includes keeping this year's salary cap at $198.2 million and setting a minimum cap of $175 million for 2021. 

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported Friday the latest proposal represents a $10 million increase on next year's cap from the league's previous offer. Any further financial deficit created by the coronavirus pandemic would be spread across the following four years (2022-25).

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

