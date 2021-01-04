    Sandra Scully, Wife of Dodgers Icon Vin, Dies at 76 from ALS Complications

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2021

    Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, second from right, is honored, with his wife Sandi Scully, and sons Kevin and Todd Scully, far left, before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015. Vin Scully was given a Guinness World Records certificate for the longest career as a sports broadcaster for a single team. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
    Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

    On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced Sandra Scully, the wife of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully, died Sunday at the age of 76.

    "Sandra had been battling the neuromuscular disease ALS over the last several years," the announcement explained.

    "We are saddened to learn of the passing of Sandra Scully, the loving wife of Vin and a dear member of the Dodger family," Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten said. "Sandi was Vin's biggest fan and was always there in loving support of him at Dodger Stadium until she began her battle with ALS. She was truly Vin's and the Scully family's rock, and she will be dearly missed."

    Alden Gonzalez of ESPN noted the Scullys were married for 47 years.

    Vin was the voice of the Dodgers for 67 years and became synonymous with summer broadcasts before he retired following the 2016 season. His distinct voice provided the soundtrack for plenty of Major League Baseball history.

    He called moments such as Bill Buckner's infamous error in the 1986 World Series and Hank Aaron's record-setting 715th home run.

    Sandra is survived by Vin, six children, 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

    Related

      Sandra Scully, Wife of Dodgers Legend, Dies at 76

      Sandra Scully, Wife of Dodgers Legend, Dies at 76
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Sandra Scully, Wife of Dodgers Legend, Dies at 76

      Alden Gonzalez
      via ESPN.com

      Report: Blue Jays Make Offer to Springer

      Toronto has made an ‘aggressive’ offer to star free agent worth ‘well under’ $150M he's looking for

      Report: Blue Jays Make Offer to Springer
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: Blue Jays Make Offer to Springer

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Dodgers Interest in Liam Hendriks Appears to Be Growing

      Dodgers Interest in Liam Hendriks Appears to Be Growing
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Dodgers Interest in Liam Hendriks Appears to Be Growing

      Brook Smith
      via Dodgers Nation

      Dodgers Reportedly 2 Years Apart on Contract with Justin Turner

      Dodgers Reportedly 2 Years Apart on Contract with Justin Turner
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Dodgers Reportedly 2 Years Apart on Contract with Justin Turner

      Brook Smith
      via Dodgers Nation