Sandra Scully, Wife of Dodgers Icon Vin, Dies at 76 from ALS Complications

On Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced Sandra Scully, the wife of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully, died Sunday at the age of 76.

"Sandra had been battling the neuromuscular disease ALS over the last several years," the announcement explained.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Sandra Scully, the loving wife of Vin and a dear member of the Dodger family," Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten said. "Sandi was Vin's biggest fan and was always there in loving support of him at Dodger Stadium until she began her battle with ALS. She was truly Vin's and the Scully family's rock, and she will be dearly missed."

Alden Gonzalez of ESPN noted the Scullys were married for 47 years.

Vin was the voice of the Dodgers for 67 years and became synonymous with summer broadcasts before he retired following the 2016 season. His distinct voice provided the soundtrack for plenty of Major League Baseball history.

He called moments such as Bill Buckner's infamous error in the 1986 World Series and Hank Aaron's record-setting 715th home run.

Sandra is survived by Vin, six children, 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.