Jockey C.J. McMahon Arrested, Charged with Attempted Murder

Jockey Charles Jantzen "C.J." McMahon was arrested in Lafayette, Louisiana, last Saturday and charged with second-degree attempted murder, illegal use of weapons and possession of marijuana, according to BloodHorse.

According to TMZ Sports, authorities received a report alleging a person opened fire from their vehicle at another automobile at a red light on Dec. 27. They investigated the allegations and identified McMahon's car from license plate readers. The person who made the report also picked the 26-year-old out in a photo lineup.

McMahon was arrested after initially being stopped for a traffic violation on Jan. 2 before officers at the scene discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest.

McMahon has competed in 6,734 races over his career, picking up 1,046 victories and almost $22.7 million in total earnings. His last run was Dec. 28 at Delta Downs Racetrack in Vinton, Louisiana.