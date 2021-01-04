    Jockey C.J. McMahon Arrested, Charged with Attempted Murder

    Fans watch the fifth race ahead of the 145th Preakness horse race at Pimlico race course, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Jockey Charles Jantzen "C.J." McMahon was arrested in Lafayette, Louisiana, last Saturday and charged with second-degree attempted murder, illegal use of weapons and possession of marijuana, according to BloodHorse

    According to TMZ Sports, authorities received a report alleging a person opened fire from their vehicle at another automobile at a red light on Dec. 27. They investigated the allegations and identified McMahon's car from license plate readers. The person who made the report also picked the 26-year-old out in a photo lineup.

    McMahon was arrested after initially being stopped for a traffic violation on Jan. 2 before officers at the scene discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest.

    McMahon has competed in 6,734 races over his career, picking up 1,046 victories and almost $22.7 million in total earnings. His last run was Dec. 28 at Delta Downs Racetrack in Vinton, Louisiana.

