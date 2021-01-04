    Jim Harbaugh Rumors: Michigan HC 'Interested in NFL Jobs' amid Contract Buzz

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 4, 2021

    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls a timeout in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Ohio State won 56-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
    Tony Ding/Associated Press

    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is reportedly "interested in NFL jobs," despite a report from the weekend that suggested he was due to sign a long-term extension with the Wolverines. 

    Brandon Marcello of 247Sports reported Monday that Harbaugh is eying a move back to the professional level after six seasons at Michigan. However, on Saturday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic said there was "optimism" that he would sign an extension that would keep him in Ann Arbor through 2026.

    The Wolverines crawled to a 2-4 record in 2020. 

          

