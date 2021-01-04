Cowboys' Stephen Jones Talks Dak Prescott Contract, Possible Andy Dalton Return

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are planning to have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback in 2021.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan on Monday (h/t The Athletic's Jon Machota), Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones noted he hopes to have Andy Dalton return next season but made it clear that Prescott is whom they want running the offense.

"But at the end of the day—and Andy knows this—this is Dak's football team. We're obviously very committed to getting Dak signed," Jones said.

As was the case last offseason, Prescott's contract situation will be the main focus in Dallas. The two-time Pro Bowler signed the one-year franchise tender worth $31.4 million in 2020.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday on NFL Countdown that Prescott wants to stay in Dallas, and the Cowboys want him back:

"He wants to stay in Dallas and the Cowboys want him back, so you figure they would be able to work out a long-term deal, but they've struggled to do that for two years, and that's where the uncertainty comes in at some point this offseason. But the fact of the matter is both sides want to stay together, and both sides intend to stay together."

The Cowboys could use the franchise tag on Prescott for a second time to ensure he doesn't hit free agency. If the two sides don't reach a long-term agreement, the 27-year-old would be guaranteed $37.7 million, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It's unclear at this point what the salary cap will be in 2021, though Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported last month there's some optimism it could end up in the $195 million range instead of the league's originally proposed $175 million due to lost revenues from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assuming a $175 million cap, Spotrac estimates the Cowboys have $20.95 million in available space. A second franchise tag for Prescott would push the team way over that amount even before they try to sign free agents and draft picks.

Prescott only started five games in 2020 before suffering a season-ending compound fracture and dislocated right ankle against the New York Giants. He was having a historic season up to that point, throwing for more yards in the first four games (1,690) than any quarterback in NFL history.

Dalton, who signed a one-year deal with Dallas after being released by the Cincinnati Bengals last offseason, started nine games in 2020. He went 4-5 in those starts, throwing for 2,169 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Cowboys missed the postseason for the third time in four years with a 6-10 record.