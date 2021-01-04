Rudy Gobert Says He Has 'No Beef' with Shaquille O'Neal After HOFer's Comments

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Rudy Gobert is taking the high road despite the recent comments against him from TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal:

Shaq slammed the Utah Jazz center on Instagram, saying he would have dominated in a head-to-head matchup.

"I would had 45 pts 16 rebound ten missed free throws in three quarters," the Hall of Famer wrote. "He woulda had 11 pts four rebounds and fouled out in 3 quarters. I'm a G."

It comes after O'Neal criticized Gobert receiving a five-year, $205 million extension on the All Things Covered podcast.

"I'm not gonna hate, but this should be an inspiration to all the little kids out there. You average 11 points in the NBA, you can get $200 million," he said (h/t Mollie Walker of the New York Post).

Gobert does have a career scoring average of 11.7 points per game, although he also has two Defensive Player of the Year awards and was named first-team All-Defense in each of the last four years.