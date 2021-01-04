    NFL Teams Shatter 2013 Scoring Record with 12,692 Points During 2020 Season

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2021

    Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    If it seemed like offenses were scoring at will during the 2020 NFL season, there's a reason for that. 

    Per NFL.com's Nick Shook, teams set a new record with 12,692 total points scored. That mark shattered the previous record of 11,985 points scored during the 2013 season. 

    Shook also noted that high-scoring teams largely correlated with success: 

    "Nine teams averaged 28 or more points per game in 2020, and all nine of those squads made the playoffs. Nos. 10, 11 and 13 (Las Vegas, Minnesota, Arizona) missed the postseason, while Nos. 12 and 14 (Pittsburgh and Cleveland) both made the playoffs, with the latter riding its improved offense to its first trip to the postseason since 2002, ending the league's longest drought."

    Given the limited offseason activities for teams because of the COVID-19 pandemic, offenses seemingly had a head start on defenses when the regular season began. The lack of preseason games prevented defenses from learning their own tendencies and how to quickly communicate signals between coaches and players. 

    The NFL has also become an offense-focused league in recent years. Head coaches around the league frequently have some sort of offensive background, including Andy Reid, Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay, Frank Reich, Kliff Kingsbury, Bruce Arians, Matt Rhule, Kevin Stefanski and Matt LaFleur. 

    The Green Bay Packers led all teams in scoring with 509 total points. The Buffalo Bills were a close second with 501, followed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (492), Tennessee Titans (491) and New Orleans Saints (482). 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Fifteen out of the NFL's 32 teams scored at least 400 points, five more than in 2019.

    Related

      New 2021 NFL Mock Draft 🔮

      We reveal our latest predictions after the NFL regular season

      New 2021 NFL Mock Draft 🔮
      NFL logo
      NFL

      New 2021 NFL Mock Draft 🔮

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Chargers Fire Anthony Lynn

      LA moves on from HC despite reports he might have been safe after four-game win streak

      Chargers Fire Anthony Lynn
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chargers Fire Anthony Lynn

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Jags Fire Doug Marrone

      Jacksonville parts ways with HC after going 23-43 in five seasons

      Jags Fire Doug Marrone
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jags Fire Doug Marrone

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Wild Card Weekend Preview 🔥

      @Gagnon breaks down all six games this weekend ➡️

      Wild Card Weekend Preview 🔥
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Wild Card Weekend Preview 🔥

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report