Howie Roseman: Eagles Aren't Talking About Trading Carson Wentz Amid Rumors

While the Philadelphia Eagles benched quarterback Carson Wentz for the final four games of the regular season, the team says it isn't planning to trade him.

"That is not anything we're talking about right now," general manager Howie Roseman told reporters Monday.

Wentz led the NFL with 15 interceptions despite playing only 12 games, finishing with 2,620 passing yards and 16 passing touchdowns. Regardless, the Eagles believe he is a key part of the organization.

"When you have players like that, they're like fingers on your hand," Roseman said. "You can't imagine that they're not part of you, that they're not here. That's how we feel about Carson."

There could be tough decisions ahead after 2020 second-round pick Jalen Hurts performed well in limited playing time.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported Wentz will ask for a trade this offseason and that the relationship with head coach Doug Pederson is "fractured beyond repair."

However, Pederson told reporters Monday, "My confidence in Carson Wentz hasn't wavered."

The challenge for Philadelphia is the 28-year-old's contract, which guaranteed $108 million when he signed it in 2019. Per Spotrac, the Eagles would have $59.2 million in dead-cap money if they release him before 2021.

Even a trade would leave $33.8 million in dead cap.

Philadelphia will likely make plenty of changes after going 4-11-1, for which Roseman took part of the blame.

"This has been a disappointing, embarrassing, frustrating season," he said. "When you win four games, that's on all of us. That's on me."

The big question for the organization is what will happen at quarterback.