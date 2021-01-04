Saints' Terry Fontenot Reportedly a 'Prime Candidate' to Be Hired as Falcons GM

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Longtime New Orleans Saints executive Terry Fontenot is expected to be a candidate for the Atlanta Falcons general manager position.

In his weekly MMQB column, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Fontenot "looms as a prime candidate" for the Falcons.

Breer noted he "wouldn't be surprised if the first move leaguewide" is Atlanta finalizing a deal with a new GM.

The Falcons have had plenty of time to go over potential candidates for the job. They fired Thomas Dimitroff, along with head coach Dan Quinn, on Oct. 11 after the team started this season 0-5. Dimitroff was in his 13th season with the organization after being hired in January 2008.

Atlanta's next general manager will walk into a potential rebuilding situation. The organization hasn't made the playoffs since 2017. Matt Ryan is still a good quarterback, but he's going to turn 36 in May. The Falcons are currently projected to be $24.7 million over the salary cap in 2021, per Spotrac.

Fontenot has spent 16 seasons with the Saints. He's the director of pro scouting and has been instrumental in drafting players like Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Marcus Davenport, Ryan Ramczyk, Marshon Lattimore and Trey Hendrickson.