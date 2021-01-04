AP College Basketball Poll 2021: Complete Week 7 Rankings Released

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

There may be chaos behind them, but Gonzaga and Baylor remain the class of men's college basketball.

Gonzaga continued its unquestioned perch atop the latest Associated Press rankings, getting 63 first-place votes, and is followed immediately by Baylor, the only other team to receive a first-place vote. Villanova, Texas and Iowa rounded out the top five.

Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out.

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Texas

5. Iowa

6. Kansas

7. Creighton

8. Wisconsin

9. Tennessee

10. Michigan

11. Houston

12. Illinois

13. Missouri

14. West Virginia

15. Rutgers

16. Minnesota

17. Oregon

18. Texas Tech

19. Virginia Tech

19. Clemson

21. Duke

22. Virginia

23. Saint Louis

23. Michigan State

25. Florida State

While there were several notable results over the last week, none made a bigger ripple than Texas' 84-59 bludgeoning of Kansas in Lawrence over the weekend. The 25-point win was Kansas' tied worst-ever loss at Allen Fieldhouse.

Courtney Ramey scored 18 points and five Texas players were in double-figures, as the Longhorns dominated on both ends of the floor.

"I'm just happy for our guys. They put so much energy and time and effort into everything," Smart told reporters. "These last several months and having guys canceled and guys having things up in the air, having a couple guys unavailable, but the guys just hung in there and controlled what they could control."

Houston and Wisconsin both slid down the Top 25 after losses to unranked opponents. The Cougars dropped their first game of the season when Tulsa's Brandon Rachal hit a pair of free throws to give the Golden Hurricane a 65-64 upset victory. Tulsa has won five straight since a 1-3 start.

"There was no pressure," Rachal told reporters. "I said to myself, you've made every free throw tonight, just do it the same way. You shoot free throws every day, just knock it down. The second one felt a little short, I'm not gonna lie, but when I saw how it bounced and went over I knew it was going to drop."

The loss dropped Houston to No. 11.

Wisconsin moved back two spots to No. 8 after a 70-64 home loss to Maryland, giving the Terrapins their first win of Big Ten conference play.

Florida State and Tennessee also lost to unranked opponents last week.