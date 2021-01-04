    AP College Basketball Poll 2021: Complete Week 7 Rankings Released

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2021

    Texas' Courtney Ramey (3) shoots against Oklahoma State's Avery Anderson III (0) and Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Chuck Burton/Associated Press

    There may be chaos behind them, but Gonzaga and Baylor remain the class of men's college basketball.

    Gonzaga continued its unquestioned perch atop the latest Associated Press rankings, getting 63 first-place votes, and is followed immediately by Baylor, the only other team to receive a first-place vote. Villanova, Texas and Iowa rounded out the top five.

    Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out.

    1. Gonzaga

    2. Baylor

    3. Villanova

    4. Texas

    5. Iowa

    6. Kansas

    7. Creighton

    8. Wisconsin

    9. Tennessee

    10. Michigan

    11. Houston

    12. Illinois

    13. Missouri

    14. West Virginia

    15. Rutgers

    16. Minnesota

    17. Oregon

    18. Texas Tech

    19. Virginia Tech

    19. Clemson

    21. Duke

    22. Virginia

    23. Saint Louis

    23. Michigan State

    25. Florida State

    While there were several notable results over the last week, none made a bigger ripple than Texas' 84-59 bludgeoning of Kansas in Lawrence over the weekend. The 25-point win was Kansas' tied worst-ever loss at Allen Fieldhouse.

    Courtney Ramey scored 18 points and five Texas players were in double-figures, as the Longhorns dominated on both ends of the floor. 

    "I'm just happy for our guys. They put so much energy and time and effort into everything," Smart told reporters. "These last several months and having guys canceled and guys having things up in the air, having a couple guys unavailable, but the guys just hung in there and controlled what they could control."

    Houston and Wisconsin both slid down the Top 25 after losses to unranked opponents. The Cougars dropped their first game of the season when Tulsa's Brandon Rachal hit a pair of free throws to give the Golden Hurricane a 65-64 upset victory. Tulsa has won five straight since a 1-3 start.

    "There was no pressure," Rachal told reporters. "I said to myself, you've made every free throw tonight, just do it the same way. You shoot free throws every day, just knock it down. The second one felt a little short, I'm not gonna lie, but when I saw how it bounced and went over I knew it was going to drop."

    The loss dropped Houston to No. 11.

    Wisconsin moved back two spots to No. 8 after a 70-64 home loss to Maryland, giving the Terrapins their first win of Big Ten conference play. 

    Florida State and Tennessee also lost to unranked opponents last week.

