3 Takeaways from Dolphins' Week 17 Loss

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Entering Week 17, the Miami Dolphins controlled their playoff destiny. If they beat the Buffalo Bills, they'd be heading to the postseason. There were also scenarios in which they could lose and still make the playoffs.

However, nothing unfolded in Miami's favor on Sunday. The Dolphins lost to the Bills 56-26 at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, and with the Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts all winning, Miami missed out on the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

Miami ended the season at 10-6 after it was swept in its series against Buffalo. The Bills also beat the Dolphins 31-28 in Week 2 in Miami.

This time, Buffalo built a 28-6 lead by halftime and had the opportunity to rest some of its starters before heading to the playoffs next week. The Bills, who won the AFC East title, finished at 13-3, three games ahead of the second-place Dolphins.

Here are three takeaways from Miami's loss in Sunday's season finale.