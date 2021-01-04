NFL Playoff Bracket 2021: AFC, NFC TV Schedule and Super Bowl Picks

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Entering Sunday, only seven NFL teams had secured spots in the upcoming playoffs. Now, after an action-packed final day of the regular season, the 14-team field is set.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers will be the only playoff teams not in action during the Wild-Card Round this upcoming weekend, as they each earned the No. 1 seed in their respective conference. Kansas City had already secured the AFC's top spot before Week 17, while Green Bay notched a 35-16 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday to clinch the NFC's top seed.

The Tennessee Titans (AFC South) and Washington Football Team (NFC East) each won on Sunday to clinch their respective division crowns. The Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts all won and secured wild-card berths in the AFC, while the Los Angeles Rams and Bears received the final two wild-card spots in the NFC.

Now, it's time for the postseason to begin. And because of the expanded playoff field, there will be more action during wild-card weekend than ever before, with three games set to take place Saturday and three more Sunday.

Here's a look at the full schedule for the playoffs, followed by picks for the two teams that will end up facing off in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7.

NFL Playoff Schedule

Wild-Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 9

No. 7 Indianapolis Colts at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 1:05 p.m. ET, CBS

No. 6 Los Angeles Rams at No. 3 Seattle Seahawks, 4:40 p.m. ET, Fox

No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 4 Washington Football Team, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday, Jan. 10

No. 5 Baltimore Ravens at No. 4 Tennessee Titans, 1:05 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

No. 7 Chicago Bears at No. 2 New Orleans Saints, 4:40 p.m. ET, CBS/Nickelodeon

No. 6 Cleveland Browns at No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 16

Two matchups, times and TV TBD

Sunday, Jan. 17

Two matchups, times and TV TBD

Conference Championships

Sunday, Jan. 24

NFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET, Fox

AFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. ET, CBS

Super Bowl LV

Sunday, Feb. 7

AFC champion vs. NFC champion, 6:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Super Bowl Picks

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints

After winning the Super Bowl last year, the Chiefs were nearly unbeatable during the 2020 season. Meanwhile, the Saints, who were one of the top teams in the NFC all season, may not have yet played their best football. And in Super Bowl LV, the two teams could go head-to-head for the Lombardi Trophy.

Kansas City opened the season with 14 wins in its first 15 games, its lone blemish being a 40-32 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. However, the Chiefs later avenged that loss by beating the Raiders 35-31 in Las Vegas in Week 11.

In Week 17, Kansas City lost its regular-season finale to the Los Angeles Chargers 38-21. But the Chiefs rested many of their starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, safety Tyrann Mathieu and more, so it's not a result that meant much.

Now, Kansas City is the only team in the AFC with a first-round bye. So, many of its top players will get two weeks off before hosting a Divisional Round matchup. And while that could impact the Chiefs, a week off didn't stop them from rolling to a Super Bowl championship last season, so don't expect them to be rusty when they return to action in a little less than two weeks.

Mahomes had another impressive season, passing for 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions. And his favorite two targets were Hill (1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns) and tight end Travis Kelce (1,416 yards and 11 touchdowns). This trio makes it difficult for any opposing defense to shut down Kansas City's offense.

While teams such as the Bills or Titans could give the Chiefs competitive games on the AFC side of the bracket, it sure seems like Kansas City is poised to again make a run to the Super Bowl.

In the NFC, the Saints are going to have some challenges along the way as the No. 2 seed. They begin the postseason with a home matchup against the Bears on Sunday evening. And the fact that they're playing on Sunday, rather than Saturday, could be key.

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara missed the team's regular-season finale after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the earliest that Kamara could return to action, should he "remain asymptomatic and obtains medical clearance" is Sunday.

Kamara is the Saints' leading rusher (932 yards) and receiver (756), and he had 21 total touchdowns, so he'll likely be a key to their success.

While going 12-4 during the regular season, New Orleans relied on its strong defense and a talented offense. It also won the NFC South even though starting quarterback Drew Brees missed four games because of broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

The 41-year-old Brees appears to be nearing the end of his NFL career. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that "everybody expects" Brees to retire after the season. But he should still have one more strong postseason run in him before then.

Even though Brees wasn't at 100 percent at the time, the Saints still played a close game against the Chiefs in Week 15, losing 32-29. It's possible that New Orleans is one of the few teams with the potential to knock off Kansas City this postseason.

And what better way to send Brees out than with his second Super Bowl title and his first since the 2009 season? New Orleans will edge Kansas City, preventing the Chiefs from winning back-to-back championships and winning its second title in franchise history.

Prediction: Saints win Super Bowl LV