Eagles' Doug Pederson on Carson Wentz Trade Rumors: We Can Get Things Corrected

After the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback position took center stage Sunday night, head coach Doug Pederson also discussed a signal-caller who was not even active during his team's 20-14 loss to the Washington Football Team.

"I think we can get things corrected and get things back on track," he told reporters while talking about the possibility of Carson Wentz being traded.

He also said he still has a good relationship with Wentz and has "total faith and trust in Carson and myself to get this turned around."

Wentz's future with the team will likely be the biggest storyline in Philadelphia this offseason.

It wasn't long ago he was an MVP candidate for a championship contender during the 2017 season, but he suffered a torn ACL and watched from the sidelines as Nick Foles won the Super Bowl in his place.

He played just 11 games the following season but appeared to bounce back in 2019 with 4,039 passing yards and a 27-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He was then inconsistent throughout the 2020 campaign on his way to 16 touchdown passes and a league-leading 15 interceptions.

Jalen Hurts, who Philadelphia selected with a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, took over the starting job and may be the quarterback of the future at this point.

With that as the backdrop, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Wentz "plans to ask for a trade in the offseason because his relationship with head coach Doug Pederson is fractured beyond repair." The report also noted the Eagles will ask for plenty in return in any potential deal and would prefer to keep Wentz on the team even though he is willing to work with the front office on an exit plan.

That could leave the future offense in Hurts' hands, although he was benched in the second half of Sunday's loss after going 7-of-20 for 72 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

He did run for two touchdowns, underscoring his ability to hurt opposing defenses with his legs, and Nate Sudfeld was worse at 5-of-12 for 32 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception and one lost fumble.

The quarterback spot was a mess throughout the game, and it may be during the offseason, as well, with a number of possible options on the table.